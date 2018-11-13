COMEDY
Fake Barack Obama Taunts Donald Trump For Skipping Cemetery Visit Due To Rain

"My time in office was like one long scene from 'The Notebook,'" said the bogus former POTUS on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
“The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” joined the world in mocking President Donald Trump on Monday after he skipped a World War I cemetery visit in France over the weekend because of rain.

Dion Flynn as former President Barack Obama joked that his time in office was “like one long scene from ‘The Notebook’” as images of the real Obama battling wet weather on multiple occasions appeared.

“It was always raining,” Flynn, as Obama, added. “I spent six out of the eight of my years trying to find a towel.”

Check out the clip above.

