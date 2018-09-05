Fake Excerpts From Woodward’s New Trump Book Are So Crazy They Could Be True

Fear, the upcoming book about President Donald Trump by veteran investigative journalist Bob Woodward, contains a series of wild allegations including biting insults from members of the White House inner circle.

Chief of Staff John Kelly is quoted as calling Trump an “idiot,” while Defense Secretary James Mattis said the president has the comprehension of a “fifth- or sixth-grader,” according to the book.

The White House has denied the allegations, releasing statements from Kelly, Mattis and others.

But some jokesters on Twitter ― including “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert ― are taking it a little further with some fake excerpts:

Man, this new Bob Woodward book is going to be *wild*. pic.twitter.com/lRTPYVAiFs — Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) September 4, 2018

I’m reading Bob Woodward’s book. It sounds like Trump has a personal vendetta against Woodward: pic.twitter.com/fA9QgqHGGK — beloved comedy institution “the pixelated boat” (@pixelatedboat) September 5, 2018

Wow, this Bob Woodward book is nuts. pic.twitter.com/2wYd9ulpge — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 5, 2018

This Bob Woodward book is bananas. pic.twitter.com/3nkN1oMdoy — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) September 4, 2018

While many people are reading and laughing, some have been duped into thinking the quotes are actual book excerpts and retweeting them as such, leading to this observation: