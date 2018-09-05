COMEDY
Fake Excerpts From Woodward’s New Trump Book Are So Crazy They Could Be True

Some people have fallen for these bonkers false quotes from "Fear."
By Ed Mazza

Fear, the upcoming book about President Donald Trump by veteran investigative journalist Bob Woodward, contains a series of wild allegations including biting insults from members of the White House inner circle.

Chief of Staff John Kelly is quoted as calling Trump an “idiot,” while Defense Secretary James Mattis said the president has the comprehension of a “fifth- or sixth-grader,” according to the book. 

The White House has denied the allegations, releasing statements from Kelly, Mattis and others.

But some jokesters on Twitter ― including “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert ― are taking it a little further with some fake excerpts:

While many people are reading and laughing, some have been duped into thinking the quotes are actual book excerpts and retweeting them as such, leading to this observation: 

CONVERSATIONS