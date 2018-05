Fake Melania Trump is not a huge fan of her new waxwork at Madame Tussauds in New York.

“She looks nothing like me,” the spoof first lady, played by Laura Benanti, joked on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

But there was one detail the figure’s creators got “right,” she said.

“Wax Melania won’t hold Donald’s hand either,” the bogus FLOTUS quipped, before suggesting another amusing use for the sculpture.