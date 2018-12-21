COMEDY
12/21/2018

Fake Melania Trump Makes Hilarious Song And Dance About Christmas Without Donald

“I could grab my bag and march out that door, but I really really really don’t want to be poor!"
By Lee Moran

Actress Laura Benanti jumped back into character as Melania Trump to make a song and dance special about spending Christmas without Donald Trump for Thursday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The bogus FLOTUS zinged her husband and his administration’s policies, his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. and Vice President Mike Pence as she patiently waited for the president to show up to record their holiday message.

But when she learned that Trump was tied up with official (Santa-related) work, the fake first lady burst into song.

“I could grab my bag and march out that door, but I really really really don’t want to be poor!” she sang.

Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost
