Unfortunately These 'Fake News' Jeans From Topshop Are Very Real

Topshop’s “Fake News” jeans are causing quite the controversy on the internet.

The contentious article of clothing ― which is indeed very real ― retails for $90. Though they appear somewhat indistinguishable from any other pair of straight-leg jeans from the front, a bright red stripe that screams “FAKE NEWS” in white capital letters is grabbing everyone’s attention.

Some on social media found the jeans funny:

But many on Twitter were outraged over the jeans and the “commodification” of the dangerous phrase beloved by President Donald Trump and his administration:

When the Leader’s slogans become normalized to point of commodification (“fake news” used to sell jeans). Cc: @JasonSchwartz https://t.co/Jhomcpsg1p — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) January 7, 2018

Because the disintegration of truth, science, and journalism is so fashionable. Give me a break @Topshop https://t.co/n3t4RHn9Ys — amanda goodfried (@AGoodfried) January 7, 2018

Yeah because spreading misinformation is so much fun! Party! pic.twitter.com/U0cUh6W9Jk — amanda goodfried (@AGoodfried) January 9, 2018

Jokes can spread and eventually become things that people spread as facts. It's damaging to journalism, period. — chevito (@luxalix) January 9, 2018

Considering that Trump was named the world’s No. 1 oppressor of global press freedom on Monday by the Committee to Protect Journalists, it seems like an especially dangerous time to make light of the ramifications of the phrase “fake news.”