18 Perfectly Fake House Plants That Look Real

Plant-filled homes are taking over Instagram these days. There’s even an account and hashtag (#houseplantclub) for overly enthusiastic folks who can’t get enough greenery in their lives.
But, the responsibility of caring for and maintaining plants is a big one. Some folks simply don’t have a green thumb, nor the space, to raise plants of their own. Though there are a few no-kill plants you can purchase to up your chances of survival, and there are small-space hacks to add plants to your home, sometimes you just don’t want to worry about whether or not your succulent is ready to be watered.
For anyone with a self-appointed brown thumb, we’ve got you covered. If you want the look and feel of a plant-covered room without the hassle and tedious care, below are 18 fake house plants that look real:
