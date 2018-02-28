HUFFPOST FINDS
18 Perfectly Fake House Plants That Look Real

Guests will never know 🌿
By Amanda Pena
Plant-filled homes are taking over Instagram these days. There’s even an account and hashtag (#houseplantclub) for overly enthusiastic folks who can’t get enough greenery in their lives.

But, the responsibility of caring for and maintaining plants is a big one. Some folks simply don’t have a green thumb, nor the space, to raise plants of their own. Though there are a few no-kill plants you can purchase to up your chances of survival, and there are small-space hacks to add plants to your home, sometimes you just don’t want to worry about whether or not your succulent is ready to be watered.

For anyone with a self-appointed brown thumb, we’ve got you covered. If you want the look and feel of a plant-covered room without the hassle and tedious care, below are 18 fake house plants that look real:

  • 1 6" Concrete Potted Faux Cactus
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it at Urban Outfitters.
  • 2 6 Foot Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree
    World Market
    Get it at World Market.
  • 3 Artificial Plant with Large Stand
    Target
    Get it at Target.
  • 4 Artificial Succulent with Large Stand
    Target
    Get it at Target.
  • 5 Nearly Natural Areca Palm with Bamboo Vase Silk Plant Green
    Nearly Natural Areca Palmwith Bamboo Vase Silk Plant Green
    Get it at Houzz.
  • 6 Large Artificial Succulent Echeveria in Gray
    Etsy
    Get it on Etsy.
  • 7 Nearly Natural Maranta Silk Plant Green
    Target
    Get it at Target.
  • 8 Small Basket with Artificial Vines
    Etsy
    Get it on Etsy.
  • 9 Faux Eucalyptus Leaves
    Etsy
    Get it on Etsy.
  • 10 Potted Faux Greenery
    Etsy
    Get it on Etsy.
  • 11 Artificial Hanging Plants
    Etsy
    Get it on Etsy.
  • 12 Potted Faux Echeveria Succulent Plant
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it at Urban Outfitters.
  • 13 Nearly Natural Decorative Cactus Garden with Cement Planter
    Target
    Get it at Target.
  • 14 5.9 Ft Potted Artificial Bamboo Tree Plant
    Amazon
    Get it on Amazon.
  • 15 Nearly Natural Succulent Garden with Concrete Planter
    Target
    Get it at Target.
  • 16 6-Foot Nearly Natural Ficus Silk Tree
    Amazon
    Get it on Amazon.
  • 17 Stephanotis Topiary with Planter
    Target
    Get it at Target.
  • 18 4" Ceramic Potted Faux Cactus
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it at Urban Outfitters.

