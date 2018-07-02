A Bruce Springsteen fan in Illinois reportedly learned the hard way that The Boss does not need help recovering a gold investment in Dubai.

According to the Asbury Park Press, an unidentified resident of Morton Grove, Illinois, told the police on June 23 that a text message purporting to be from Springsteen asked for money. The victim and the imposter exchanged several texts before the victim sent $1,100.

The victim also handed over $500 in iTunes gift cards, supposedly to be used to pay phone bills for senior citizens, Patch.com reported.

Springsteen, who is starring on Broadway in a successful one-man show, made no mention of the scam on his Twitter account.

However, this is not a new scheme. Last year, police in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, issued a warning to Springsteen fans about a similar hustle after a woman in town was almost duped by a Bruce imposter on Twitter.

“Bruce Springsteen or other celebrities are not going to be calling asking for money,” Oak Creek Police Chief Steve Anderson said, per WTMJ-TV. “Be smart. If something doesn’t feel right, don’t give any information out.”