09/12/2018 05:45 am ET

Ridiculously Oversized Coats Are Fall 2018's Comfiest Trend

This trend may have been a little exaggerated on runways, but here's how to pull it off in real life.
By Julia Brucculieri

If the season’s top runway shows offered any indication, oversized, voluminous coats are a must-have for fall. 

And we’re not talking a little bit loose, we mean huge. Like, three sizes too big, and maybe even layered. It’s almost as though designers took inspiration from the popular itsmaymemes account on Instagram, which features edited images of celebrities wearing very big clothes

The trend was perhaps buzziest at the fall/winter 2018 Balenciaga runway show in February, where models walked down the runway in layers of ridiculously oversized coats, reminiscent of a particular Joey Tribbiani ensemble in “Friends.” But we also saw big coats at Marc Jacobs, where the outerwear was all about the shoulder pads, and Calvin Klein, where the brief may very well have been “construction worker, but make it fashion.” 

Extremely oversized outwear might seem a little over the top for day-to-day wear, but, as with most trends, there’s a way to rock it in real life. And the best part? Big coats are also comfy coats, and who doesn’t love when style and comfort collide? (OK, maybe it wasn’t so hot when platform Crocs hit the runway, but other than that, it’s great!) 

A big coat is definitely a statement piece. If you’re looking to try the trend in a more subtle way, let your outerwear do the talking and keep everything else simple. If you love a big coat but aren’t a fan of the shapeless look, you can always add a belt for a little more definition. (Belts are also a great way to close those coats that don’t have buttons or a zipper.) And for those of you who don’t need any convincing, we say, the bigger the better! 

Below, check out the trend on and off the runway, and find out how you can get your very own massive coat.

  • On The Runway
    A model walks the runway during the Balenciaga fall/winter 2018 show in Paris.
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    A model walks the runway during the Balenciaga fall/winter 2018 show in Paris.
  • A model walks the runway during the Balenciaga fall/winter 2018 show in Paris.
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    A model walks the runway during the Balenciaga fall/winter 2018 show in Paris.
  • The Marc Jacobs fall 2018 show in New York.
    Randy Brooke via Getty Images
    The Marc Jacobs fall 2018 show in New York.
  • The Calvin Klein Collection fall/winter 2018 ready-to-wear show in New York.
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    The Calvin Klein Collection fall/winter 2018 ready-to-wear show in New York.
  • The Calvin Klein Collection fall/winter 2018 ready-to-wear show in New York.
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    The Calvin Klein Collection fall/winter 2018 ready-to-wear show in New York.
  • The Versace fall/winter 2018 show in Milan.
    Catwalking via Getty Images
    The Versace fall/winter 2018 show in Milan.
  • The Look On The Streets
    Personal shopper and influencer Bettina Looney wears an Eudon Choi coat and Chanel rain hat, bag and shoes during Paris fashi
    Vanni Bassetti via Getty Images
    Personal shopper and influencer Bettina Looney wears an Eudon Choi coat and Chanel rain hat, bag and shoes during Paris fashion week on March 6.
  • Vogue Australia Editor-in-Chief Edwina McCann wears a red coat and heels during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on May 14 in Sydne
    Hanna Lassen via Getty Images
    Vogue Australia Editor-in-Chief Edwina McCann wears a red coat and heels during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on May 14 in Sydney.
  • Gigi Hadid rocks an ultra-puffy coat in New York on Sept. 10.
    BG021/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
    Gigi Hadid rocks an ultra-puffy coat in New York on Sept. 10.
  • Fashion designer Gilda Ambrosio wears a Numero Otto coat during Paris fashion week in February.
    Kirstin Sinclair via Getty Images
    Fashion designer Gilda Ambrosio wears a Numero Otto coat during Paris fashion week in February.
  • A guest wears an orange oversized coat during London fashion week in February.
    Edward Berthelot via Getty Images
    A guest wears an orange oversized coat during London fashion week in February.
  • How To Get The Look For Yourself
    <strong><a href="https://jakke.co.uk/shop/chloe-blonde/" target="_blank">Jakke Chloe faux fur blonde coat</a>, $283.10</stron
    Jakke
    Jakke Chloe faux fur blonde coat, $283.10
  • <strong><a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/puma-x-ader-error-oversized-colorblock-puffer-jacket?category=jackets-c
    Urban Outfitters
    Puma X Ader Error oversized colorblock puffer jacket, $280
  • <strong><a href="http://cleanbychristinaledang.tictail.com/product/bubble-short-pre-order" target="_blank">Christina Ledang B
    Christina Ledang
    Christina Ledang Bubble short coat, $959.58 (8000 NOK)
  • <strong><a href="https://us.asos.com/asos-design/asos-design-mixed-check-jacket/prd/9736644" target="_blank">Asos&nbsp;mixed
    Asos
    Asos mixed check jacket, $87
  • <strong><a href="https://www.zara.com/us/en/double-breasted-coat-p04070224.html?v1=6483775&amp;v2=1074615" target="_blank">Za
    Zara
    Zara double-breasted coat, $149

