Fall Downtown New York City Getaway

Take a tip from a New Yorker. Battery Park City is an urban oasis in lower Manhattan straddled between two hip neighborhoods Tribeca (Triangle below Canal) and FiDi (Financial District ).Take in the neighborhood and be inspired by New York landmarks the Reflecting Absence Memorial, The American Indian Museum, 9/11 Memorial and Museum, The Holocaust Museum, and a ferry ride to the Statue of Liberty or Ellis Island. Kick off to One World Trade Center Conservatory for a guided tour featuring magnificent views, history of the city and enjoy the One restaurant.
Free from the chaos of the city that never sleeps here in the enclave means less traffic and perfect for leisurely exploring downtown. Take a run, walk or grab a CitiBike and explore the tree lined Battery Park or the walk/bike path. Thanks to Battery Park City Parks, enjoy the fall season on the revitalized west side Pier dotted with free, skate parks, basketball courts, miniature golf and tennis courts.
Head over to North Cove Marina sailing school and take a boat trip around downtown New York City. Check in to one of New York’s most enviable hotels Conrad New York known for hosting the nearby Tribeca Film Festival. The 463 deluxe all-suite hotel features the abstract work of Modern Art masters Jeff Koons, Julian Schnabel, Ross Bleckner, Pat Steir, David Salle and Robert Mangold. Enter the social hub of Conrad New York, Atrio restaurant and the Sol Witt inspired “Loopy Doopy” Rooftop bar. The buzz at Atrio is Executive chef’s Gerron Douglas’s New American menu cuisine inspired by fresh wild ingredients.
Do see architect Santiago Calatrava designed Oculus transportation hub and afterwards peruse Westfield World Trade Center. Take a stroll through through three towers, a shoppers dream of specialty shops; John Varvatos, BOSS, Pop Karma, Montblanc, Stuart Weitzman, Apple, Caudalie, Lady M Confections, Kate Spade, REISS, Lobster Press, The Art of Shaving, Breitling, Grom, the foodies paradise, Eataly and more.
Step into a la francaise at Le District for Bar a Vin, and Le Marais, the food hall and market extraordinaire to gather ingredients for the perfect repas. Stop by new to the neighborhood restaurant, Del Frisco's Grille and indulge in cheese steak eggrolls, flatbread pizzas, ahi tacos and decadent desserts Nutella bread pudding, adult milkshakes and coconut cream pie. The perfect spot for a destination wedding, staycation, girl trip or vacay, Battery Park City is a Manhattan adventure.
CONVERSATIONS