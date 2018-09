Etsy // ProperLetter

Our homes are reflections of our personality and tastes, which is why we spend so much time looking for just the right finds for them. According to Etsy, consumer are more interested these days in finding home entrance accessories that stand out from the crowd, like with personalized door mats, front door decals and unique house numbers. Searches for " custom or personalized doormats " are up 50 percent this year on Etsy, while searches for " planter house numbers " and " custom or unique house numbers " are up 130 and 60 percent, respectively.