Famed DJ Avicii Dies At 28

Swedish DJ, artist, and producer Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii, has died at the age of 28.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” reads a statement from his representatives.

He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday afternoon local time, the statement said.

“The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.” The statement didn’t give a cause of death.

Avicii was known for hits like “Wake Me Up,” Hey Brother,” and “Levels.” He was nominated for Grammys for Best Dance Recording in 2011 and 2012, for the songs “Levels” and “Sunshine.”

The Swedish electronic dance music superstar shockingly announced his retirement from music in 2016 by posting a letter on his website that said he needed to “make the change that I’d been struggling with for a while.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Avicii had been dealing with health problems “including acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking.” He had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.

Avicii told the publication that he felt “happy” and “free” after announcing his retirement.

“I have my private life back and focusing on myself for the first time in a long time,” he said.

“This was obviously the hardest decision of my life so far. But so far it has paid off tremendously in terms of well-being for me. I’m happier than I have been in a very, very long time. Stress-free more than I have been in a very long time. I can’t say I’m never going to have a show again. I just don’t think I’m going to go back to the touring life.”