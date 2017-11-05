Family Business

It is a hundred years since the Russian Revolution broke out, removing Czar Nicholas II from power, paving the way for the Soviet Union, and altering the course of history. Meanwhile, we have passed the 25th anniversary of the collapse of the Soviet Union, which sent history veering in a different direction. But neither the revolution nor its undoing appear to be cause for much public remembering, not in Russia, not anywhere else. History proceeds as if neither event has taken place.

After more than a quarter of a century, it has become hard to discern any real political disagreements between the two former superpowers. Even if far from being best friends, the ideological differences are negligible: both endorse (a protectionist form of) free trade, both continue to rely on fossil fuels, both drag their heels in terms of addressing climate change, both mistrust Islam and both have aging male leaders posturing as their nation’s strong man.

All the more bewildering is the current rift. The opposing ideologies – the presumed source of conflict – have gone, but we still have the conflict. The more similar the two nations become, the more they seem at odds. Meanwhile, their only real contention resides in questioning the legitimacy of each other’s influence globally, nothing more, nothing less – even if it is increasingly unclear what either intends to do with that influence. Unlike the USSR, Russia does not justify its geopolitical conduct in the name of socialism and it is long impossible to take any American claiming to act in the name of ‘freedom’ serious. Both sides act in their own best interest. In that sense, there is no difference. A one-time ideological rift has become a plain struggle for power – eine Wille zur Macht, no longer veiled in any rhetoric for the greater good.

I was born in 1964, in the Netherlands. My life so far, consists of two equal halves: one before the end of the Soviet Union, the other after – the first in a context of ideological oppositions, the second in their absence. I remember vividly living with the threat of guaranteed mutual destruction. In the early 1980s, some of us demonstrated against the placement of American cruise missiles with nuclear warheads on Dutch soil. Yet, perhaps strangely, we also held a robust conviction that any pending destruction would never really take place, that somehow it would never get to that – that the limits of power were defined and predictable enough to prevent miscalculations. It was more out of principle than worry that we demonstrated.

Does the same apply to the second half of my life? I become less certain as time progresses. Sure, a global conflict has not occurred (yet), but it is increasingly uncertain if the many small ones that do occur will remain contained. How ironic is it that precisely an insignificant remnant of the former ideological delineation constitutes the main threat to global security today? Francis Fukuyama had us believe that history ended in 1991, but if current events are anything to go by, we have quickly opted for a sequel. With every new headline, the twenty-first century feels more like a reenactment of the twentieth, with neither the historic explanations, nor the ideological determinisms. The North Korean missile crisis has overtones of the Cuban one, but occurs 6,000 miles off the US coast; Guam could equal Pearl Harbor, only this time there is prior warning. The list goes on: Crimea is the Anschluss by referendum; East Ukraine is Sudetenland lacking the excuse of a Versailles Treaty. Everything adds up; nothing makes sense. In the absence of a master narrative, history becomes a matter of role-playing. And that is exactly how the current world feels: like a play with a poor script, in which somehow everyone has decided to play his part to perfection. Kim Jong Un’s North Korea might be a Stalinist caricature, a relic of days long gone, Trump’s view of an unchallenged, ethnically homogeneous America harks back to the exact same days.

The last century taught us the dangers of a world defined by collective ideologies; this century might teach us the dangers of one without, defined solely by the tautological reinforcement of presumed identities. Take the current standoff between the US and North Korea, multiply the situation by 193[i] and the contours of a new world manifest: a global schoolyard of hotheaded nations putting themselves first. Multilateral institutions are obsolete; mutual threats a matter of routine. The security of each nation invariably depends on nuclear weapons. In the absence of any common set of principles, alliances form (and unravel) at convenience. Disorientation ensues and, just as the likelihood of a car crash is ten times greater with a driver who does not know his way, the likelihood of a clash between nations is significantly greater with leaders unsure of their natural affiliations. A major clash seems only a matter of time.

I had a thought the other day, about the governing of countries as family business, about the over-privileged representing the underprivileged. Strangely, that is another thing the US and North Korea currently have in common. In that respect, the twenty-first century defies the twentieth, and actually feels more like the nineteenth. Indeed, as if the events of 1917 never happened.