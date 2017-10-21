Family Favorites: 10 Dinner Recipes You'll Make Again And Again

“My Favorite!” That’s what you’ll hear every time you whip up one of these tried-and-true recipes. From Chicken Pot Pies to Sloppy Joes, these family favorites never get old.

These easy (yes, I said easy) chicken pot pies are the ultimate comfort food. I use a rotisserie chicken and a good quality store-bought puff pastry to save time. I also add a splash of Cognac to the broth, which adds depth of flavor and makes these individual pies next-level delicious. GET THE RECIPE

These smoky, spicy Sloppy Joes — or “Sloppy Jenns” as we call them at my house — are great for busy weeknights and football season. Unlike most Sloppy Joes, they’re made entirely from scratch (read: no ketchup or mystery seasoning packets) and they’re not sweet. Feel free to double or triple the recipe for a crowd or to freeze some for later. GET THE RECIPE

This is my take on Pollo a la Brasa, the delicious spit-roasted chicken made popular by so many Peruvian restaurants. The chicken is marinated in olive oil, lime juice, garlic and spices, and then roasted until tender, juicy and crisp-skinned. The green sauce, which gets it’s color from cilantro and jalapeno peppers, is downright addictive — I guarantee you’ll want to put it on everything. GET THE RECIPE

My whole family loves these chicken enchiladas. I’ll be honest, they take a bit of time to make — but the good news is that you can make the sauce and filling ahead of time, then assemble and bake the enchiladas another time for a quick and easy weeknight meal. GET THE RECIPE

In this classic French beef stew, otherwise known as Beef Bourguignon, beef chuck is seared in olive oil and then slowly braised with garlic and onions in a wine-based broth. After a few hours in the oven, the meat becomes meltingly tender and enveloped in a rich, deeply flavored sauce. It’s not just my family who loves it: with over 1,000 five-star reviews, it’s my all-time most popular recipe. GET THE RECIPE

Loaded with Italian sausage, this baked ziti is similar to meat lasagna but without the fuss; easy enough for a weeknight but also special enough for a weekend family dinner; and it also makes a great prep-ahead potluck dish. While the baked ziti is in the oven, throw together a big Italian salad, warm some bread, open a bottle of red — and a comforting, make-everyone-happy dinner is served. GET THE RECIPE

These chicken tenders — marinated in seasoned buttermilk and pan-fried to crispy, crunchy perfection — are delicious plain, dipped in honey mustard sauce, or perched on top of a salad. And they’re not just for picky kids: everyone loves them. GET THE RECIPE

Since this dish is made almost entirely from pantry and freezer staples, it’s perfect for when you have to hit the kitchen running. You begin by making a quick Greek-spiced tomato sauce on the stovetop. Then you nestle the shrimp in the sauce, top it with chunks of feta, and slide it into the oven to bake. Before serving, you flash the pan under the broiler to brown the cheese and sprinkle the whole lovely dish with fresh mint. GET THE RECIPE

No wok needed for this for this easy “takeout” dish of tender steak and crisp broccoli florets in a rich ginger and garlic sauce. Serve it with steamed rice and an quick, family-friendly dinner is done. GET THE RECIPE