'Family Guy' Made A Creepy Kevin Spacey Joke Years Ago

Does Seth MacFarlane know way more than he lets on?

Just weeks after the “Family Guy” creator was recognized with calling out sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein in a joke made years ago, another past joke has surfaced from his animated series, this one targeting actor Kevin Spacey.

In a 2005 episode of “Family Guy,” character Stewie Griffin, a talking 1-year-old who’s voiced by MacFarlane, is seen running naked through a store while screaming “Help! I’ve escaped from Kevin Spacey’s basement!”

The joke caught public attention on Monday after the 58-year-old “American Beauty” actor was accused of making a sexual advance toward a 14-year-old actor in 1986.

“Rent” star Anthony Rapp recounted the alleged incident to BuzzFeed in an article published Sunday. Spacey then apologized for the incident, adding that he couldn’t remember it occurring.

“I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years,” the actor wrote in a statement on Twitter.

The “Family Guy” clip was being widely shared on social media and YouTube on Monday.

MacFarlane has yet to publicly address the “Family Guy” joke about Spacey. A rep for MacFarlane did not immediately return a request for comment.

Earlier this month, the comedian and actor made headlines for calling out Weinstein’s misbehavior involving women at the Oscars in 2013.

JASON REDMOND / Reuters Comedian Seth MacFarlane said his joke about Harvey Weinstein at the Oscars in 2013 "came from a place of loathing and anger."

After announcing the names of the nominees for Best Supporting Actress, he congratulated the actresses, saying, “You five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein.”

MacFarlane addressed the joke on Twitter after it resurfaced.

“Make no mistake,” he wrote, “this came from a place of loathing and anger.”