'Family Guy' Wickedly Pranks Emmy Voters

The long-running animated series enlisted its goofy dad, Peter Griffin, to appeal to Emmy voters in a mailer, Deadline reported Tuesday.

A DVD package with Peter and the Hollywood sign on the cover alludes to the cartoon’s long-ago scene mentioning Kevin Spacey and a speech by show creator Seth MacFarlane that included a joke about Harvey Weinstein and actresses. Both moments re-emerged as Spacey and Weinstein were toppled in the recent wave of Hollywood sexual misconduct scandals.

“We predicted Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein,” the cover read. “Open DVD to see who’s next.”

‘Family Guy’ Takes On Harvey Weinstein & Kevin Spacey Scandals In Emmy Mailer https://t.co/9JSGc4G1xh pic.twitter.com/d0j6WJLaDP — Hollywoodpoint (@_hollywoodpoint) April 25, 2018

Inside was a mirror. Get it?

That would make everybody who opened the DVD and saw their reflection a potential “next.”

As for the moments that “predicted” the Hollywood bigs’ predicaments, here they are:

After Spacey was accused of making advances on actor Anthony Rapp when he was 14, a 2005 “Family Guy” snippet resurfaced showing baby Stewie yelling, “Help! I’ve escaped from Kevin Spacey’s basement!”

The other clip recirculating was of MacFarlane telling Best Supporting Actress nominees at the 2013 Oscars nominations ceremony, “Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein.”