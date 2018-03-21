People Told Us Awful Stories About Their Partners And Families Not Getting Along

“She blames my husband for the views that I have, the ones I had for many years prior to meeting my husband.”

“My mother has been very negative toward my husband for nearly five years. We’ve been together more than ten.

Most of my life, my mother and I seemed to be of similar beliefs, but a few years prior to meeting my husband, she married a man who is Mormon. She’d never been religious prior to marrying him. She dove head-first into the new religion, and started to find more and more reasons to be mean or degrading toward my husband. We’ve been in a challenging position for a long time, as we rely on her for daycare. She blames my husband for the views that I have, the ones I had for many years prior to meeting my husband.”

“When I was in college, I began dating someone. When his mother learned I was white, she insisted he dump me immediately. The first time we met, she was incredibly cold and refused to have a conversation with me. When I went home with him around Christmastime, his mother was still extremely cold but at least acknowledged my existence.

She had me sleep on the floor of his five-year-old brother’s room, which was awkward enough, but when I awoke the next morning, I realized everyone had been up for hours. She gave me a nasty attitude about how rude I was to have ‘slept in,’ even though no one attempted to wake me and she actively discouraged my boyfriend from doing so.

Shortly after that, she called my mom to try to figure out a plan to break us both up, as she had assumed that my mom was against us dating since we were different races. My mom was flabbergasted and upset and wanted nothing to do with his mom’s idea. Since she knew my mom would eventually tell me this, she tried to cut her off at the pass by lying to her son and claiming my mom was trying to break us up. The level of drama this woman sunk to would make a high schooler blush.”

“Two years ago, I wrote a letter to my mother, telling her I had found the man I was going to marry. She responded that she was sure he was a wonderful man, but that she “cannot meet a man you’re having sex with.”

I explained in my letter that I respected her religious convictions and I knew we could not stay at her house as a couple if we visited, but I expected my partner would be treated with the same respect as any woman I might have brought home. I also said that my goal was to find a way to honor her convictions, honor my commitment to this man as a part of the family, and be able to go forward participating in family functions. I haven’t heard from her since the letter refusing to meet him.”

“My fiance’s family and I don’t get along because of the differing family dynamics. I was raised in a household where respect and familial loyalty were No. 1. He was raised in a family where I’ve heard his own mother make fun of him for being overweight on several and far too many occasions.

It’s one thing coming from his brothers, but hearing how his own mother speaks to him and the other members of the family never sat well with me. I don’t get along with them because I’ve spoken up about how their words carry weight, and although they genuinely believe their family members aren’t affected, they truly are. At least behind my closed doors, I hear they are. I’m wildly uncomfortable at family gatherings because of the tension, but I’m “obligated” to show up to everything and keep my mouth shut from now on.

In the beginning, it was tough on the two of us because he didn’t understand why there was an issue. He was blind to everything that fell under “his normal” because to him, it was just that. Normal. We fought a bunch, but thankfully over the years he’s been able to step back and see the bigger picture and understand where I’m coming from, and I’ve gotten better at trying to adjust to his family culture.” ᐧ