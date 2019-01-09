Family Of Woman Raped While In Vegetative State Speaks Out

“We will continue to cooperate with Phoenix Police and all other investigative agencies to uncover the facts in this deeply disturbing, but unprecedented situation,” the company said.

Phoenix police have said little about the investigation, and did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Hacienda HealthCare’s longtime CEO, Bill Timmons, resigned on Monday in the wake of the crime. Gary Orman, executive vice president, said the facility “will accept nothing less than a full accounting of this absolutely horrifying situation.”