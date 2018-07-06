Trump Administration Says It May Need More Time To Reunite Families It Separated

The Trump administration said it may need more time to reunite the migrant families it separated at the border because it is still figuring out which kids it took from which parents, according to a court filing ahead of a hearing on Friday.

The government is scrambling to reunite as many as 3,000 children with their parents. Families were separated at the border so the adults could be prosecuted for illegal entry as part of a new zero tolerance policy. But the Trump administration didn’t maintain ― and, in some cases, reportedly destroyed ― clear records of which children were separated from their parents. Some parents were deported without their children, making reunification all the more difficult.

That’s presenting a problem as the administration seeks to reunite the families under a court order issued last week. Federal Judge Dana Sabraw ordered the government to reunite children under the age of 5 with their parents by July 10 and all children by July 26. He also ordered the government to make sure all parents had a way to contact their children by July 6.

The court is holding a status hearing on Friday afternoon for the government to provide an update.

ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS Occupants at Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors in Brownsville, Texas, are seen in this photo provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar called those deadlines “extreme” and “arbitrary” in a call with reporters on Thursday, but said the agency is doing its best to comply.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which is responsible for both children taken from their parents and those who came to the U.S. with an adult, is currently trying to match families. It is using DNA testing and going through case files for all 11,800 kids in its custody ― most of whom came without parents ― one by one.

“The government does not wish to unnecessarily delay reunifications or burden class members,” the administration said Thursday in its court filing. “At the same time, however, the government has a strong interest in ensuring that any release of a child from government custody occurs in a manner that ensures the safety of that child.”

The government also asked if would be considered in compliance with the order if some children were not reunited with their parents by the deadline because their relationship could not be quickly confirmed.

The Trump administration also argues in its filing that it can’t meet the deadline for parents who have already been deported. It requests that the court says it is not required to reunite those families as part of its order or gives them additional time.

“[T]he timelines for the relief ordered by the Court could not encompass such a scenario given the complexities involved in locating individuals who have been removed, determining whether they wish to be reunified with their child, and facilitating such a reunification outside of the United States,” the filing reads.

The government also has to screen parents to make sure they don’t present a danger to a child, are able to provide care and have “not engaged in any activity that would indicate a potential risk to the child,” according to the court filing.