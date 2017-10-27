Family, Tradition, and Legacy are the Hallmarks to Medals of America

Lee Foster is the second generation leading the charge at Medals of America, but the ninth generation to serve our country. His Family of proud Americans and veterans started the company in 1976. The idea was started from his Fathers efforts to get all his Father’s medals together from his time serving during World War II, this took two years to find all of them. From this they created a shadow box for Lee’s family to enjoy. Many of their family members wanted one as well as a result of how this made them so proud of their military ancestry. This was the beginning of the company.

“It grew from a closet, to a room, to the basement, to a small office and continued to grow year over year.”

Lee’s Dad retired from the Army after twenty years of service and they put a medal building on a piece of property they owned in SC. This is where they operated from. Let himself was in the Army and when he separated he wasn’t sure what he was going to do. He decided to work for his Dad’s company which was only about nine employees at the time. Since the company has grown to an 80,000 square foot fulfilment center with around hundred employees.

“Our mission is every veteran needs to honor and showcase their service in some way.”

This allows veterans to be recognized for their service. Too many veterans don’t self-identify as a veteran so you don’t know. They have branched out past just the service medals of the year to hats, apparel, insignia, patches, etc. Portion of all insignia sales goes back to Army Life and Marine Corps Life to support Morale Welfare Recreation activities. The call center is staffed with all veterans, so you will be able to identify with who is assisting you to get what you need. The representatives really understand what the medals mean when they put the racks together and ensure they are done right.

A new website is on its way, to be launched in January 2018. This will be mobile responsive so military members can order what they need from wherever they are located. Being able to access the service like this will allow for those who have a short notice turn around.

One of the capabilities that sets them apart is being able to get a custom item done based on the unit you were assigned to. Lee pointed out a meeting he had in a public location where someone was wearing their hat with a specific unit patch. This gave him the opportunity to talk with him about the unit and service time. The client loved the hat so much that it was well worn, Lee decided to send him a new hat so he could continue to show his pride in service.

Medals of America has way to validate those requesting specialized medals such as Purple Heart, Distinguished Service Cross, etc. This is important in ensuring that those who have not been awarded these medals aren’t able to receive them.

They want the veterans to remember those times when you were so proud to be in the military and serving with your fellow brothers and sisters.

“Think about those times when you were in the barracks, you were in the field or you were deployed and you were with the guys/gals someone does something silly and you laugh so hard you can’t breath.”

__________________________

