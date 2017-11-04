Famous Essay Writers to Inspire Your Creativity

The best strategy to choose when mastering a new skill is learning from the best in the business. We should not forget that we are just dwarfs standing on the shoulders of giants who made a huge contribution to the art of writing in the past. We use the works of the world-renowned authors for inspiration and finding our own style. There is no doubt that to become a good writer you need to read a lot. The stories we read create a clear image of a decent writer in our mind.

Many students use the help of professional writers to cope with their assignments and some might think it does not bring any practical value to them. However, even those papers they receive can be a good example of creative writing. No matter where the inspiration comes from as long as you benefit from it. These are some of the outstanding essayists from the past who mastered this literary form. Read their works and get inspired.

Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882)

All of Emerson's essays have a philosophical nature. He writes the simple truth about love, friendship, solitude, and the world around us. These are the simple things with deep meanings that will change the way you write. There is no need in finding big words to describe something we all feel. In his essay on friendship, Emerson writes: "I do then with my friends as I do with my books. I would have them where I can find them, but I seldom use them." The idea of transcendentalism becomes clearer with every next essay you read. We are all connected and should live in unity although every one of us has its own microcosm inside.

Ray Bradbury (1920-2012)

Some of the great writers even shared their wisdom with the future generations. We all know what a visionary Ray Bradbury was. His short stories about the future have so many insights that it's hard to believe it is not a modern author who wrote them. How could he create all those imaginary worlds and describe them in the way that they seem so real? Bradbury shares his tips on writing in the collection of essays "Zen in the Art of Writing: Essays on Creativity". After reading it, you might find the answers to your questions. There is a way to find a healthy balance between work and life and you will find out all about it. There is also this poisonous over-thinking process that stops a good writer from becoming even a better one.

Virginia Woolf (1882-1941)

Virginia Woolf is one of the greatest essayists of all time. Her innovative literary techniques and profound logical reasoning have modified the perception of a simple essay. Through her own life difficulties, discernment, and intuition, she managed to create touching and honest texts that appeal to the readers. She painted a picture of a "common reader" exploring the importance of knowing your target audience and gave a considerate amount of tips all the emerging authors could use. In "The Modern Essay" she writes: "The essay can be short or long, serious or trifling, about God and Spinoza, or about turtles and Cheapside." As long as it is a well-written material, the readers will enjoy it. There is a minor thing left for you to do - to master the art of writing.