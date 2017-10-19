Famous Hospitality Business Icon Bhaban Bhatta Leads Nepali diasporas' Global Organization NRNA

Japan-based famous hospitality business icon Bhaban Bhatta has been elected as President of Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), the global organization of people of Nepali birth or descent who live outside the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal. There are approximately 5 million Nepali diasporas residing in 110 countries throughout the world and the Non-Resident Nepalese Association represents them.

The NRNs have been working in an organized way in Nepal and other countries since October 2003 following the establishment of the NRNA. Since then, the NRNA has expanded its networks to 77 countries around the globe. Over 100,000 Nepalis, except those residing in South Asia, are associated with the NRNA. It is reported that five million Nepalis are living in 110 countries throughout the world.

Newly elected president Bhaban Bhatta is the chairman of TBI group, which runs a chain of 290 restaurants in Japan. This investment has been considered as the great achievement among foreign investors in Japan. TBI has been investing 30 billion yen for the restaurant business. Total Business Institute (TBI) is a corporate conglomerate providing services in the sectors not just limited to hotel and resorts, food and beverages network, but also aviation, travel, and tourism FMCG, ICT, media, infrastructure, trading, Education, and apparels. TBI has been providing services not only in Japan but also in Nepal, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Belgium, USA and now in India too.

With a passion to see Nepal shine all over the world, a visionary young man, Mr. BhabanBhatta had started BB Airways in coordination with well experienced and energetic team of professionals.