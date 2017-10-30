Fan Grabs World Series Home Run From Another Fan To Throw It Back

This spectator’s reaction to a home run looked so foul.

Cameras caught one Houston Astros fan snatching the ball out of another’s hands to throw it back onto the field during Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday.

some deranged astros fan ripped a home run ball out of a woman's hand and threw it onto the field pic.twitter.com/Qd9rH1AK3A — jordan ghoul 👻☠️🎃 (@JordanUhl) October 30, 2017

While it is a tradition at Houston’s Minute Maid Field to toss back dingers hit by the visiting team, there seemed to be at least a boundary issue here. Besides, any World Series ball would make quite a keepsake.

This one, hit by the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig in the ninth inning, had some additional significance, the Washington Post noted, because it broke the record for most homers in a World Series.

The spectators managed to keep the peace after some initial tension, despite a Twitter uproar. According to the Houston Chronicle, they’re in-laws.

“I just would have liked to have been able to throw it back myself,” Sarah Head, who first ended up with the ball, told the newspaper.

Kirk Head, who tore it away from her, said: “It’s bad karma to keep it. You’ve got to throw it back. I was just making sure she did.”

Here’s another look: