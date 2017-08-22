Hair we go again ...

In the “Game of Thrones” Season 7 premiere, we pointed out how Sansa’s (Sophie Turner) look seemed to be channeling that of Cersei (Lena Headey), possibly foreshadowing a family conflict in the new season similar to the Lannisters’ conflicts in the past.

Now, it’s Khaleesi’s turn.

In Season 7, Episode 5, “Eastwatch,” Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) returns to Dragonstone after stomping the Lannisters. (Be a dragon, Khaleesi.) After she’s back and chatting with her apparent future boo, and current secret nephew, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), fans noticed Khaleesi’s appearance also seems to parallel that of another character.

’Do you see it yet?

Oh, my sun and stars!

In Season 1 of “Game of Thrones,” we hear that Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) wears his hair in a braid to signify the battles he’s won. His hair is super long because he’s never been beaten ― and because that look is dope.

After crushing the Lannister army, Khaleesi seems to be doing the same, as fans on Reddit and Instagram point out:

(To paraphrase a popular makeup brand, maybe she’s born with it. Maybe it’s ... because she just brutally killed a bunch of people with a dragon.)

Actually, in author George R.R. Martin’s books, Daenerys does wear her hair in braids and even had bells in it to signify her victories, which was something common among the Dothraki.

Was the look intentional? With the amount of attention to every line and detail on “Game of Thrones,” you can probably Khal it more than maybe.

But just enjoy the ’do while you can. After losing one of her dragons to the Night King in last Sunday’s episode, “Beyond the Wall,” who knows if we’ll see Khaleesi’s braid this long again.