Fans React To Carrie Underwood's Comeback At ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood completed her comeback from a face injury at Sunday night’s Academy of Country Music Awards, performing “Cry Pretty” and then tearfully saying thanks as she and Keith Urban accepted an award for vocal event of the year for “The Fighter.”

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018 via Getty Images Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood accept the vocal event of the year award at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

An emotional Underwood said she was “still shaky” ― and who could blame her?

The evening marked the country giant’s first public performance since she broke her wrist and injured her face in a November fall outside her home.

But when Underwood took the stage Sunday in Las Vegas, much of the speculation seemed to fade.

Country music was just happy to see her killing it on stage again.

Just check out the ovation.

Huge ovation for Carrie Underwood pic.twitter.com/qXP30TuM4h — That Dude (@cjzer0) April 16, 2018

Underwood notified followers last week that she “had been healing pretty nicely.” But some fans wondered why she kept calling attention to her face, because she looked like the same ol’ Carrie.

It literally makes me sick that Carrie Underwood made such a big deal about her face needing stitches. Maybe she should come visit my work where people face actual traumatic injuries that are life altering. 🤷🏻‍♀️ #perspective — Casey Bradley (@caseynoel40) April 12, 2018

Really?!? @ACMawards we're giving Carrie underwood a standing ovation for coming back after having stitches in her face and looking -exactly the same- after making a huge ridiculous deal about it? #wayyytoovain — Gena (@oOhsOoHarsch) April 16, 2018

Looking at Carrie Underwood's face trying to find a scratch. #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/KQeM33APLC — Brandi Elizabeth (@becaponi) April 16, 2018

Carrie Underwood: “I got 40 stitches in my face and I’ll look a little different” *hides face completely for four months, performs on #ACMAwards & shows “new” face



Everyone else: pic.twitter.com/PtWUGksUTb — Jenny Bender (@Jenny_On_Air) April 16, 2018