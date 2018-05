The success of the rebooted version of “Roseanne” on ABC may not have been due to its star, but rather the cast of characters around her.

Tweets posted on Tuesday backed the network’s decision to remove actress Roseanne Barr after she posted a racist tweet about former Obama administration aide Valerie Jarrett. But people also expressed interest in seeing the show revamped, perhaps as “The Connor Family,” to focus on the sitcom’s family after the main character dies: