ENTERTAINMENT
03/13/2018 12:57 pm ET Updated 1 hour ago

'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald' Heads To Hogwarts In First Trailer

WE'RE SO READY.
By Cole Delbyck

Much of the buildup to the release of the “Fantastic Beasts” sequel ― the defense of Johnny Depp’s casting, young Dumbledore not being “explicitly” gay in the film, etc. ― has been less than magical.

But consider us happily surprised by the first look at “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” the second installment in the planned five-part franchise, which dropped a trailer on Tuesday. 

The first film was set in the American wizarding community. But in this clip, we see the focus return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where Dumbledore (Jude Law) is being questioned about the whereabouts of the mumbly magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). 

The two are on the hunt for the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp), who is bent on ruling over all non-magical beings, aka muggles or no-majs. 

We also get a look at returning actors Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol and Ezra Miller in the trailer, as well as newcomer Zoe Kravitz. And of course, like always, there are plenty of fantastic beasts. 

“The Crimes of Grindelwald” is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 16. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
'Harry Potter': Where Are They Now?
Cole Delbyck
Entertainment Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Media Johnny Depp Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them Film
'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald' Heads To Hogwarts In First Trailer
CONVERSATIONS