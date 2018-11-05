Far-Right Extremists Have Committed Horrific Violence Over The Last 4 Weeks

On Oct. 27, a gunman entered a synagogue in Pittsburgh, shot and killed 11 people, and wounded several others. There was no question about the motive. Suspect Robert Bowers, 46, is an avowed anti-Semite who associated with like-minded racists on Gab, the social media platform for neo-Nazis and the like.

His anger was fueled by the idea that Jews were bringing immigrants into the United States to displace white people ― another conspiracy theory fed by the president.

The synagogue shooting was so shocking and so transparently fueled by hate that it led to some real-world consequences for racists and their platforms. Gab went dark for a few days after host GoDaddy dropped it (it’s back up this Monday, and its users are back to celebrating Bowers and the killing of Jews). Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) began taking flak for his white supremacist views, which HuffPost’s Christopher Mathias has been reporting on for months, and his constituents took notice that he shares his ideology with the Bowers of the world.

Indirect lines were also drawn between the shooting and President Trump. Pick a news site that isn’t Fox News and you’ll likely find headlines acknowledging that Trump has stoked anti-Semitism, white angst, racism and violence throughout his time at the top, and especially in the past few weeks.

Just Sunday, at a rally in Georgia, the president appeared to give marching orders to his followers, asking civilians and military personnel alike to deal with antifa protesters: