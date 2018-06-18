STYLE & BEAUTY
7 Fashion And Beauty Brands That Dug Themselves A Hole In 2018

They need to check themselves before they wreck themselves.
Earlier this week, Stefano Gabbana, of the Italian high fashion label Dolce & Gabbana, felt compelled to call Selena Gomez ugly on Instagram, sparking outrage among her fans.

Of course, Gomez is not ugly, and Gabbana had no place commenting on the star’s looks. But given his history of making offensive remarks, the designer apparently feeds off controversy. (And somehow, the fashion industry never really seems to care.)

The whole situation got us thinking: Controversies are a dime a dozen in the world of fashion and beauty. We’re only halfway through 2018, and the brands and individuals below have already dug themselves into holes (some deeper than others).

  • 1 Dolce & Gabbana
    Stefano Gabbana, of Italian luxury label Dolce &amp; Gabbana, found himself in hot water this week with Selena Gomez's army o
    Stefano Gabbana, of Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana, found himself in hot water this week with Selena Gomez's army of Selenators (and Miley Cyrus) after he criticized Gomez's looks on Instagram. 

    Both Gabbana and his business partner Domenico Dolce have a history of making offensive remarks, including about sexual assaultgay families and IVF. They've also faced backlash for fawning over Melania Trump, which prompted them to respond to the haters by releasing "Boycott Dolce & Gabbana" T-shirts.
  • 2 Kat Von D Beauty
    Kat Von D has experienced her fair share of controversy over the years, especially in regards to her beauty brand (which <a h
    Kat Von D has experienced her fair share of controversy over the years, especially in regards to her beauty brand (which isn't the best with lipstick names). But this month, the tattoo artist sparked a debate online after she posted an Instagram caption that many believed expressed anti-vaccination views. As a result, some questioned whether or not her views would sink her eponymous beauty brand. 

    On Thursday, Von D responded to the backlash, telling followers that she is not, in fact, an anti-vaxxer. 

    "Our personal medical records are no one’s business, and why we would feel it important for us to explore all our options when it comes to vaccinating our child, is also no one’s business - regardless of what I post on Instagram," she wrote.
  • 3 Yeezy (and Adidas, by association)
    West dug himself -- and his Yeezy brand, under the Adidas umbrella -- into a hole earlier this year after&nbsp;he <a href="ht
    West dug himself -- and his Yeezy brand, under the Adidas umbrella -- into a hole earlier this year after he praised Donald Trump and called slavery a "choice" during an interview with TMZ. People were outraged, denouncing West on social media and in various think pieces. They even started a petition calling for Adidas to cut ties with West.

    The sportswear brand's CEO said he didn't support West's comments, but didn't announce any plans to cease working with him.
  • 4 Karl Lagerfeld
    Karl Lagerfeld's name is definitely as recognizable as a brand, so we're including him here.&nbsp;<br><br>The Chanel designer
    Karl Lagerfeld's name is definitely as recognizable as a brand, so we're including him here. 

    The Chanel designer, much like fellow designers Dolce and Gabbana, has been running his mouth for years with few repercussions. In April, he shared some controversial thoughts on the Me Too movement in an interview with Numero magazine

    "I’m fed up with it ... What shocks me most in all of this are the starlets who have taken 20 years to remember what happened," he said. "Not to mention the fact there are no prosecution witnesses." 

    He also had this to say in response to the models who accused stylist Karl Templer of sexual misconduct: "It's unbelievable. If you don’t want your pants pulled about, don’t become a model! Join a nunnery, there’ll always be a place for you in the convent. They’re recruiting even!"
  • 5 The Ordinary
    Since its launch in 2016, Deciem's The Ordinary has secured a pretty impressive cult following thanks to its no-frills formulas and affordable prices. Yet the brand's founder, Brandon Truaxe, has been a somewhat problematic figurehead, going on strange Instagram video rants, seemingly firing people at random and snarkily responding to followers on social media. 

    In response to Truaxe's unpredictable behavior, some angry fans decided to boycott the brand, while others were apparently burning The Ordinary's products.
  • 6 H&M
    H&amp;M is another brand that's found itself in hot water more times than we can count. In January, the Swedish fast-fashion
    H&M is another brand that's found itself in hot water more times than we can count. In January, the Swedish fast-fashion company featured an image of a black child wearing a shirt that read “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.” As we've previously noted, the term “monkey” has a long history as an ethnic slur

    Numerous people, including singer The Weeknd, expressed their dissatisfaction with the brand online. (The boy's mom, however, said she didn't take issue with the shirt.) H&M responded by hiring a global diversity leader.
  • 7 Zara
    Zara, Zara, Zara. The fast-fashion brand has been accused of cultural appropriation and flat-out copying on multiple occasions, so it came as no surprise it happened again in February. 

    As many social media users pointed out, the brand's "check mini skirt" bears a striking resemblance to a lungi, a wide strip of cloth worn mainly by men in South and Southeast Asia, East Africa, and the Arab world.

    Zara's skirt retailed for about $90, while, in India, lungis can typically be purchased for less than a dollar. 

    Some people called Zara out for cultural appropriation, and some just made fun of the situation. Still, it was definitely a face-palm moment for the brand, which has done this before.

