7 Fashion And Beauty Brands That Dug Themselves A Hole In 2018

VALERY HACHE via Getty Images

Karl Lagerfeld's name is definitely as recognizable as a brand, so we're including him here.The Chanel designer, much like fellow designers Dolce and Gabbana, has been running his mouth for years with few repercussions. In April, he shared some controversial thoughts on the Me Too movement in an interview with Numero magazine "I’m fed up with it ... What shocks me most in all of this are the starlets who have taken 20 years to remember what happened," he said. "Not to mention the fact there are no prosecution witnesses."He also had this to say in response to the models who accused stylist Karl Templer of sexual misconduct : "It's unbelievable. If you don’t want your pants pulled about, don’t become a model! Join a nunnery, there’ll always be a place for you in the convent. They’re recruiting even!"