7 Fashion And Beauty Brands That Dug Themselves A Hole In 2018

Earlier this week, Stefano Gabbana, of the Italian high fashion label Dolce & Gabbana, felt compelled to call Selena Gomez ugly on Instagram, sparking outrage among her fans.

Of course, Gomez is not ugly, and Gabbana had no place commenting on the star’s looks. But given his history of making offensive remarks, the designer apparently feeds off controversy. (And somehow, the fashion industry never really seems to care.)