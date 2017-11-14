Today we interview Urszula Makowska, a fashion blogger, social media influencer and actress based in NYC.

Q: Hi Urszula! I’m thrilled to be interviewing you today and sharing your story with our readers. Please share with our readers a little bit about yourself and how you got started as a fashion blogger.

I started blogging back in 2012 when I first attended LIM College. At the time, I wanted to start my blog to really see how I transformed throughout my college years in terms of style. After one month went by I started to love sharing my outfits with my readers and I just could not stopped blogging.

I started to believe that I could inspire others with my style and my own story. I believe we each have our own unique story and I was more than happy to have others relate to me. A few months into my blogging career, I partnered with one of my very biggest affiliates, Nylon Magazine, and my blogging career turned from all fun, fun, fun to fun, work, fun, and work. I do not regret it. I love where I am today.

Q: What are 3 tips you can share with our readers as it relates to the fashion industry and being a blogger?

My first tip is to definitely never give up. There will be difficult times and times where you feel like giving up, but do not do it. Work hard for your goals and follow your dreams. Push yourself and get yourself out there. When I have days like these, I create a list of goals. Listing my goals out motivates me to work hard to achieve them.

My second tip is to be you. Do not be someone you are not. Be you. Be original. We love you for you.

The third tip I can give is to never stop dreaming. Dream big and conquer the world. You can do anything as long as you believe in yourself and go outside of your boundaries.

Fashion Blogger and Influencer Urszula, Founder of www.urszulala.com

Q: How do you differentiate yourself from others in your field?

There are many talented bloggers, influencers, and actors that I have met. I have developed many close relationships with each and every one of them. We may be in the same fields, but we are all very different. How? Simply, we are our original selves and I differentiate myself by being myself. This is the concept behind my brand. It's me. I have my own brand image, my own brand voice, my own personality, and my own style.

Q: Who is your hero and why?

My hero is my mother. She came to New York City from Poland and I am first generation American in my family. My mother has given up so much for me to be where I am today. I cannot even stress how lucky I am to have a mother like her. She has done so much for me. She is my inspiration and hero every second.

Q: What do you do to recharge when you are feeling drained?

Sometimes it is hard to manage my time being an influencer, fashion blogger, actress, and having a full time job as a merchandiser. If I'm not at work, I am most like at an event or writing blog posts. I'm consistently on the roll and I love it, but when I do feel drained and find some down time, I recharge by catching up some sleep and binge watching television shows! That's totally me time!

Q: How can you be reached if someone is interested in your blog or following you on social media?

Thanks for asking. My Instagram is @urszulala. My fashion blogger website is www.urszulala.com.