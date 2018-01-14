Fashion Blogger Samuel Bensoussan Becomes An Instagram Star

Samuel Bensoussan, Fashion designer and fashion blogger.

Samuel Bensoussan who is also known as the Social Guru is a young entrepreneur social media influencer who was born in Paris which is France and also raised there. In the year 2014, he moved to England to start his modeling career in London. Samuel Bensoussan is a blogger and an online social media personality who is known widely for his lifestyle site. Samuel Bensoussan also works as a model for JOJU, and he is right now signed by Metropolitan Models Agency.

The 18-year-old, Samuel Bensoussan moved from Paris to London in 2014 to be a part of the fashion industry and to peruse his career as a professional online influencer making a big statement in the world of Fashion through his modeling careerand also in the Social Media world as a Social Media Influencer.In an interview with amagazine named Candid, Samuel Bensoussan said that right now he is studying Business in London and trying to get a degree in business.

Samuel Bensoussan was born in Paris and was raised there in France. Samuel Bensoussan has a sister named Candice who is a professional stylist,and he has a brother named Benjamin who is an actor. Samuel’s stepmother Lynda Lacoste is also a famous model and actor, making a family endowed with various gifts and talents.

Samuel Bensoussan is gifted with many other talents. Samuel Bensoussan has worked as a contributor tothe Magazine named Candid while he was in London working on his modelingcareer. Samuel Bensoussan has a mind of an entrepreneur,and he has been trying to create a brand of his own for the past couple of years. Samuel Bensoussan was signed bythe metropolitan model's agency to work as a professional model.

Samuel Bensoussan has a very good and in-depth knowledge of fashion and styling, his photographic sense and skills as a modelhave helped him create a big brand for himself in just afew years. Samuel Bensoussan is very young yethardworking and committed towards his job. Samuel had already offered a lot to the fashion industry with his blogging and is yet to contribute more in the coming years.

In the last couple of years, Samuel Bensoussan has become an edgy blogger and Instagram sensation. Samuel Bensoussan is always up to the mark when it comes to fashion and what is trending around the world in fashion.