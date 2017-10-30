I had the good fortune to marry my best friend.

But almost three years ago, my best friend gave birth to my new best friend.

It didn’t start out that way. I was the least paternal person I’d ever met. I loved kids as far as being an uncle was concerned, and played with my nephews and nieces constantly. I can prove that because there were many pictures, all of which were used as bait to successfully lure a college girl into a long-term relationship and then marriage.

But as soon as one of those kids threw a temper tantrum or soiled their diaper, it was back to their parents for adult administration.

My family learned long ago that I wasn’t a real adult. I remember being unsupervised during a visit to my nephews’ house, finding a toy pistol and teaching them how to take one another hostage at gunpoint and fight their way free, Hollywood-style. The event culminated in one of them sticking the plastic barrel in his mother’s ear in the middle of dinner, and pulling the trigger to induce a battery-operated gunshot noise.

I immediately learned that the toy pistol had been purchased as a first step to teaching gun safety.

Soon afterwards, a common refrain when one of my nephews or nieces asked me for permission was for me to say, “Is Uncle Jason a real adult?” They quickly learned to reply “NO!” and race to their parents with the request.

This all should have changed the moment I learned my wife would be having our baby, but it didn’t. I remained for the most part enthusiastic but impartial, with no cosmic shift in my reality as a result of impending fatherhood.

But the second my daughter came screaming into the world, I experienced a tidal wave of emotion that I still haven’t recovered from.

Many remarkable firsts would soon follow. I learned how to change a diaper on my own newborn at the hospital, learned how to write a violent action thriller novel with a sleeping newborn strapped across my chest in a baby carrier, and came to understand that my newly walking toddler was fine with me drinking bourbon so long as she was provided Goldfish crackers in exchange.

Most recently my weekends have been filled with parks, kid museums, miniature train rides and endless returns to the local carousel, and there isn’t a more enthusiastic father to be found. The costumed monkey that I’ll be taking trick or treating tomorrow will be turning three years old a week later, and all that time has passed in the blink of an eye.

The fragility of this delicate joy became apparent to me last weekend when I attended a wedding. Wanting to learn the secret of composure from the stoic father-of-the-bride, I asked him how he didn’t cry during his dance with his daughter. Hell, I told him, I very nearly did so myself and my daughter had yet to enter preschool.

He placed a hand on my shoulder and said in a coolly unsympathetic tone, “I’m bottling it up inside. I’ll cry tonight in private.”

Just as life has brought me full circle from detached uncle to doting father, I accept with great reluctance that another blink of an eye will bring with it my daughter’s passage into adulthood and my own destiny as an empty-nester mournfully poring over baby pictures.

Until that day comes, I’m going to continue reveling in the pure joy of every moment with my daughter— and hope that by the time she moves on to the inevitable next step in her own life, we’ll still be best friends.