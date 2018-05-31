STYLE & BEAUTY
05/31/2018 09:50 am ET

Useful Father's Day Gifts Under $30

Thoughtful, useful and under $30.
By Amanda Pena

When it comes to buying gifts for the old man in your life, the search for the perfect find can be somewhat daunting. But why put so much pressure on yourself to reinvent the gift-giving wheel?

There’s something to be said for giving a gift this Father’s Day that is perfectly practical. Whether it’s a new leather belt to replace that old worn out one or an essential oil air diffuser because you’re really trying to get him to relax, nothing says “I love you, Dad” quite like a practical purchase. 

Lean into the idea of a practical Father’s Day gift this year with one of these 21 gift ideas that are sure to impress your dad or father figure in your life.

Be the favorite child with these 21 useful Father’s Day gifts that are under $30:

  • 1 Home Brew Journal
    Get it at <a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/product/home-brew-journal" target="_blank">Uncommon Goods</a>, $28.
  • 2 BAGGU Travel Dopp Kit
    Get it at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/baggu-travel-dopp-kit?category=mens-spring-2018-accessories-shop&amp;
  • 3 Large Half-Frame Sunglasses
    Get it at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/large-half-frame-sunglasses-001?category=mens-spring-2018-accessories
  • 4 Herschel Supply Co. Roy Bi-Fold Wallet
    Get it at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/herschel-supply-co-roy-bi-fold-wallet?category=mens-spring-2018-acces
  • 5 Hand Cup Pencil Holder
    Get it on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00GI9C4OC/ref=strm_fun_nad_72_1?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">Amazon</a
  • 6 STS Ranchwear Standard Work Gloves
    Get it on <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/sts-ranchwear-standard-work-gloves-two-tone-brown/product/8775956/color/57765" ta
  • 7 Himalayan Salt BBQ Plank
    Get it on <a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/product/himalayan-salt-bbq-plank" target="_blank">Uncommon Goods</a>, $29.99
  • 8 Multi-Tool Belt
    Get it on <a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/product/multi-tool-belt" target="_blank">Uncommon Goods</a>, $28.
  • 9 Stacy Adams Cuff Link/Tie Bar Set
    Get it on <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/stacy-adams-cuff-link-tie-bar-set-89139-silver/product/8075108/color/632" target=
  • 10 Great Moustaches Mug
    Get it on <a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/product/great-moustaches-mug" target="_blank">Uncommon Goods</a>, $13.
  • 11 Hockey Puck Chillers
    Get them on <a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/product/hockey-puck-chillers" target="_blank">Uncommon Goods</a>, $15.
  • 12 Whiskey Wedge and Glass
    Get it on <a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/product/whiskey-wedge-and-glass" target="_blank">Uncommon Goods</a>, $18.
  • 13 Rudy’s R Tool Bag
    Get it at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/rudys-r-tool-bag?category=mens-spring-2018-accessories-shop&amp;color
  • 14 The Necktie Travel Roll
    Get it on <a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/product/the-necktie-travel-roll" target="_blank">Uncommon Goods</a>, $24.
  • 15 'Brady' Woven Silk Blend Tie
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/1901-brady-woven-silk-blend-tie/5001928?origin=category-personalizedsort&amp;
  • 16 Camera Lens 2-in-1
    Get it on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00Q0MC80C/ref=strm_fun_nad_43_4?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">Amazon</a
  • 17 Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser
    Get it on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B014PBA7IY/ref=strm_fun_nad_73_4?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">Amazon</a
  • 18 Perry Ellis Portfolio Park Ave Pebbled Leather Dress Belt
    Get it on <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/perry-ellis-portfolio-park-ave-pebbled-leather-dress-belt-park-ave-brown/product/
  • 19 BrookStone Sand Box 9.5" x 9.5
    Get it on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00FG2WSJS/ref=strm_fun_nad_25_5?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">Amazon</a
  • 20 Under Armour Launch AV Cap
    Get it on <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/under-armour-launch-av-cap-white-white-silver/product/8971552/color/6553" target=
  • 21 Nike Lean Handheld
    Get it on <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/nike-lean-handheld-black-black-silver/product/8984383/color/3764" target="_blank"
