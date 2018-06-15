Brazil

Brazilians celebrate Father’s Day on the second Sunday in August, in honor of St. Joachim, the father of Mary and patron saint of fathers and grandfathers. On this occasion, many families gather for gifts and churrasco.

Australia

Australians celebrate Father’s Day on the first Sunday in September with traditions like special meals, gifts and cards. The holiday is believed to date to the 1930s.

Russia

In Russia, there’s Defender of the Fatherland Day, a military celebration on Feb. 23 to commemorate the creation of the Red Army during the Russian civil war. The celebration involves parades honoring the armed forces, and women pay tribute to the men in their lives ― including fathers ― with small gifts.