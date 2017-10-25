Domino’s family confirmed the news to WWL-TV news anchor Eric Paulsen, who shared the news on Wednesday morning. Domino’s daughter told Paulsen that her father died peacefully surrounded by his family and friends.

Domino, considered a pioneer of rock ‘n’ roll, was best known for his rendition of “Blueberry Hill” and for hits like “Ain’t That a Shame” and “I’m Walkin’.” Throughout his career, he sold more than 65 million albums, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.