Fats Domino, the legendary American pianist and singer-songwriter, has died. He was 89.
Domino’s family confirmed the news to WWL-TV news anchor Eric Paulsen, who shared the news on Wednesday morning. Domino’s daughter told Paulsen that her father died peacefully surrounded by his family and friends.
The Jefferson Parish coroner’s office in Louisiana confirmed Domino’s death to HuffPost Wednesday morning.
Domino, considered a pioneer of rock ‘n’ roll, was best known for his rendition of “Blueberry Hill” and for hits like “Ain’t That a Shame” and “I’m Walkin’.” Throughout his career, he sold more than 65 million albums, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
This is a developing story.
