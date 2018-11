We Listened To A Lot Of Podcasts In 2018. Here Are 31 We Loved.

On July 18, 1969, Sen. Ted Kennedy drove his black Oldsmobile off a bridge and into a pond on Chappaquiddick, an island near Martha’s Vineyard where he’d hosted a party for campaign staffers who’d worked for his late brother Robert. Kennedy escaped the accident. Ten hours later, he told police. But he had not been alone in the car — and the accident had taken the life of 28-year-old Mary Jo Kopechne. “Cover-Up,” which is somehow People magazine’s first podcast, dusts off the scandal that was shoved into a neglected corner of history as Kennedy’s service in the U.S. Senate stretched past four decades. Over seven episodes, journalist Elizabeth McNeil interviews surviving witnesses, law enforcement and family members in an attempt to truly expose this ugly blight on a powerful family’s legacy. Why did it take so long to call police? What were Kennedy and Kopechne doing out together? Did Kennedy try to save his passenger? Did he even know she was in the car? Did she drown … or did she suffocate? —