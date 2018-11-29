We Listened To A Lot Of Podcasts In 2018. Here Are 31 We Loved.

"Wild Thing" (Investigative)

From the first episode of this podcast, journalist Laura Krantz understands listeners might be skeptical about a deep dive into Bigfoot — something her late distant cousin, a professor and noted scholar of Sasquatch studies, also had to contend with. Surely, if a creature like this existed, we'd have proof by now. But while there is no definitive evidence that Bigfoot is anything more than myth, there are still scores of people who believe. Krantz digs into her cousin's work, meets with today's believers and explores our cultural obsession with an otherworldly creature. Krantz wasn't going to find definitive proof in her comparatively short investigation — seriously, people have been looking for decades — but what she does bring to the table is accessible, interesting and a welcome diversion into the unknown. — Jillian Capewell