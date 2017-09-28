WEIRD NEWS
FBI Interns Asked Twitter For Questions, And It Soon Got Out Of Hand

These probably weren’t the type of queries that the Albuquerque branch was expecting.
By Lee Moran

People online took amusing advantage of a live Q&A hosted by interns at the FBI’s branch in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Wednesday.

The session on Twitter was supposed to center around the agency’s Honors Internship program for 2018, but the questions soon spiraled out of control.

While some users did indeed play ball to ask about the program’s application process, the majority just wanted to know about conspiracy theories or the hit TV show “Breaking Bad” ― which was set in Albuquerque.

Sadly, however, only the sensible questions were answered. Check out a sampling of the wildest queries below:

