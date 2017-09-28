FBI Interns Asked Twitter For Questions, And It Soon Got Out Of Hand

People online took amusing advantage of a live Q&A hosted by interns at the FBI’s branch in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Wednesday.

The session on Twitter was supposed to center around the agency’s Honors Internship program for 2018, but the questions soon spiraled out of control.

Today is the day! Join us for our live chat to answer all your questions about the #FBI Honors Internship: 2-4pm EDT 11-1 PDT #FBIHonors pic.twitter.com/WBi9J3mZKR — FBI Albuquerque (@FBIAlbuquerque) September 27, 2017

While some users did indeed play ball to ask about the program’s application process, the majority just wanted to know about conspiracy theories or the hit TV show “Breaking Bad” ― which was set in Albuquerque.

Sadly, however, only the sensible questions were answered. Check out a sampling of the wildest queries below:

Would you recommend that I settle in Albuquerque? Wanna set a shop for a blue product that I make. I am chemist teacher. Final cancer stage. Hows your relations with DEA over there ? — Steven Jones (@jonesteven) September 27, 2017

Badger and Skinny Pete are still on the loose. — Dan Zimmerman (@STL_t_rav) September 27, 2017

how much of Breaking Bad was real — Caroline McCarthy (@caro) September 27, 2017

TELL US THE TRUTH BEHIND ROSWELL I KNOW WHAT YOU DID — Atticus Goldfinch (@AtticusGF) September 27, 2017

Where can one obtain $9,980 in non-sequential twenties? Asking for a friend. — Cranky Gordon (@CrankyGordon) September 27, 2017

Where in the hell is D. B. Cooper??? — jimi (@cebumadman) September 27, 2017

aliens? Don't fave this if they exist. — Amna (@AGlasgowGirl) September 27, 2017

can you confirm that avril lavigne died in 2003 and was replaced with a lookalike — [insert wave emoji] (@WilldeFries) September 27, 2017

Does Alexa report to the FBI? — Lou Meigs (@loumeigs1) September 27, 2017

Which particular Communist organizations would be a problem for a recruit? — Fred N. (@LesserFrederick) September 27, 2017

Are the rumors true that you guys know where Elvis is hiding? — Charles Bukowski (@jdawson70) September 27, 2017

Who does number 2 work for — Chris (@Cra8456) September 27, 2017

Why did you guys screw over the Baltimore PD at the end of Season 2 of The Wire? — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) September 27, 2017