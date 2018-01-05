FBI Reportedly Investigating Clinton Foundation

“Let’s call this what it is: a sham,” Merrill told the publication. “This is a philanthropy that does life-changing work, which Republicans have tried to turn into a political football. It began with a now long-debunked project spearheaded by Steve Bannon during the presidential campaign. It continues with Jeff Sessions doing Trump’s bidding by heeding his calls to meddle with a department that is supposed to function independently.”

Sources within both the Justice Department and the FBI told The Washington Post they were skeptical that the case would lead to any charges.