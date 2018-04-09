FBI Raids Office Of Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen: Report

The FBI raided the office of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen on Monday.

The New York Times reports that investigators are examining records related to a payment Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose given name is Stephanie Clifford, in addition to other unspecified topics.

Mr. Cohen’s lawyer, Stephen Ryan, confirmed to the Times that the search warrant for the raid originated from a referral by special counsel Robert Mueller. It reportedly isn’t directly related to Mueller’s investigation, however.

“The decision by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York to conduct their investigation using search warrants is completely inappropriate and unnecessary,” Ryan said in a statement to NBC.

“It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney client communications between a lawyer and his clients,” he added. “These government tactics are also wrong because Mr. Cohen has cooperated completely with all government entities, including providing thousands of non-privileged documents to the Congress and sitting for depositions under oath.”

The White House has declined to comment, reports CNBC Washington correspondent Eamon Javers.