FBI Seized Recordings Between Michael Cohen And Stormy Daniels' Former Lawyer: Report

Cohen is known to tape conversations with associates and store them, The Washington Post reported Thursday. Experts described the recordings to the Post as a potential “gold mine” for the FBI, saying that if they exist and are admissible in court, they could prove valuable to prosecutors.

Trump expressed outrage after the FBI raid, calling it a “disgraceful situation” and a “total witch hunt” during off-the-cuff remarks to reporters. On Tuesday, he tweeted that “attorney-client privilege is dead!”

Lawyer Michael Avenatti, who currently represents Daniels, responded to the CNN report in a tweet on Friday.