U.S. Hate Crimes Up 17 Percent In 2017: FBI Report

The number of hate crimes reported to the FBI increased 17 percent in 2017 from the previous year, according to an annual report by the agency.

Authorities reported 7,175 hate crimes to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program in 2017, up from 6,121 in 2016, according to the report, released on Tuesday. Two-thirds of the year’s victims were targeted for their race, ethnicity or ancestry, the report shows. Religion and sexual orientation also were factors.

The numbers show that the number of law enforcement agencies reporting hate crimes also rose in 2017. About 1,000 additional agencies contributed information for the report, compared with the previous year.