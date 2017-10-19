FBI Rescues More Than 80 Children In Nationwide Human Trafficking Sting

The FBI, along with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, recovered 84 children and arrested 120 suspected traffickers as part of a nationwide initiative to clamp down on the sex trafficking of minors.

Operation Cross Country XI, which ran from Oct. 12-15 and focused on underage victims of prostitution, involved 55 different FBI field offices and partners in Canada, the United Kingdom, Thailand, Cambodia and the Philippines, a press release said.

Half of the arrests occurred in Georgia.

The staging grounds included hotels, casinos, truck stops, street corners and online, the FBI said.

Although the average age of the victims was 15, the youngest was only 3 months old. The baby was rescued in Denver where she and a 5-year-old girl were being offered up to an undercover officer in exchange for $600.

In Baton Rouge, an 18-month-old was presented to an undercover officer as a customer. Officers placed the toddler with the state Department of Children and Family Services and arrested the child’s mother.

“Child sex trafficking is happening in every community across America, and at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, we’re working to combat this problem every day,” said NCMEC President and CEO John Clark. “We hope OCC generates more awareness about this crisis impacting our nation’s children.”

All of the victims rescued during Operation Cross Country XI will receive assistance from state protective services and the FBI’s Victim Services Division. If necessary, they will also obtain medical and mental health counseling.