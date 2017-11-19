FDP Walks out on German Coalition Talks- What it Means for a Green Future

In the September 2017 federal election, incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel recieved 311 seats, of the 355 required for a majority government. This is common in Germany, and partisan talks across the aisle ensue after the election to creation a coalition. In years past, Germany was successfully governed by a Jamaican Coalition. No... the efficient Teutons across the Pond weren’t accepting lobbying interests from the tropical island country. A jamaican Coalition is between Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Christian Social Union (CSU), Free Democratic Party (FDP), and the Green Party.

The palette of colors match the Jamaican flag, hence the name. Such a coalition was reached in 2013. This time however, the FDP walked out on talks as of Sunday night. The FDP supports pro-business policy, with more laissez faire emphasis than the Christian Democrats. Both parties being arguably less progressive than the Green Party. It is due to energy and immigration policy that the FDP walked out after a renewed bout of negotations.

So the FDP walked out, what does this mean? Modern Germany has never seen a minority government since the fall of the Berlin Wall and subsequent reunification on October 3, 1990. A month of talks after the election have produced nil. FDP leader Christian Lindner witnessed as talks dragged on past his 6 pm deadline in Berlin. with the FDP out of the picture, Merkel’s CDU may try to form a minority government with the CSU and Greens. Germany, currently seeing a resurgence of coal-produced energy, depends on the black stuff for about 40% of their national electricity production. Oh and don’t forget, they still burn some brown lignite coal too, you know, the variety that boasts “Now with extra CO2 emissions!” On immigration, both the CDU and Greens agreed on a 200,000 migrant “cap” allowed to enter the country annually. While this minority coalition may promote green energy coming out of the Bonn-hosted U.N Climate-Change Conference, as well as offer more hospitable attitudes to migrants, it is technically unconstitutional as I understand it. Take a look for yourself:

Such a scenario is outlined by Article 63 Election of the Federal Chancellor in the German Constitution, as presented below:

(1)The Federal Chancellor shall be elected by the Bundestag without debate on the proposal of the Federal President.(2)The person who receives the votes of a majority of the Members of the Bundestag shall be elected. The person elected shall be appointed by the Federal President.(3)If the person proposed by the Federal President is not elected, the Bundestag may elect a Federal Chancellor within fourteen days after the ballot by the votes of more than one half of its Members.(4)If no Federal Chancellor is elected within this period, a new election shall take place without delay, in which the person who receives the largest number of votes shall be elected. If the person elected receives the votes of a majority of the Members of the Bundestag, the Federal President must appoint him within seven days after the election. If the person elected does not receive such a majority, then within seven days the Federal President shall either appoint him or dissolve the Bundestag.

German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier must appoint a Chancellor. This appointment power is one of the few viable powers the German president has. The candidate Steinmeier proposes may be an individual other than the experienced, but weathered Angela Merkel. Such a candidate must be elected by a majority in the Bundestag (Parliament). And if this proves unsuccessful, the complex process continues until Germany has a Chancellor. Until then, Germany does not have a central government on paper. Merkel could become an Interim Chancellor during this void of power.

These proceedings are empirical signs of a conflicted and divided German electorate. While riding on the PATH light rail from NYC to Jersey City Sunday night, a German citizen, whom I was sitting beside, confided in me his utter frustration at his country’s inability to form a government after reading a Spielgel article.