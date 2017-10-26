Fear at Restaurants Shouldn't Be on the Menu with Celiac Disease

I put out a small post about not being shy to speak up at restaurants for people who react to gluten... and received more comments via private message than publicly on the post. This only re-enforced the reason I posted in the first place and it made me want to address the issue with a few more words...

I’ll skip all the comments I’ve personally heard from wait staff like “don’t worry honey, you’re thin enough, enjoy a piece of bread”. Incidentally, when you hear “Don’t worry, we accommodate special requests all the time”, alert flags should go up if you have Celiac Disease or NCGS because what they’re generally referring to is not serious gluten-induced medical issues but “dressing on the side” kind of requests.

There are too many incidents to recount in anything less than a full sized book, but I will share one here and follow with some sound advice...

I was in Houston on a business trip and craving a latté. While waiting my turn, I noticed the brand of milk behind the counter was unfamiliar to me, it was one I hadn’t seen in Canada. So I asked the barista if he would mind if I took a quick look at the label, explaining I have acute and severe reactions to gluten. He literally rolled his eyes and said “Almond milk doesn’t have gluten.” I refrained from giving him a piece of my mind and politely asked again to see the package, saying I wouldn’t order until I saw it. He reluctantly handed it to me and went on to the next customer. I needed all of 5 seconds to scan the ingredients, but I remained patient and waited my turn once more.

“Are we good now? What size can I get you?”

“Actually, this milk has barley malt in it, so it does have gluten.”

I waited, for some kind of remorseful response. None came. He rolled his eyes again, looked even more annoyed. I recognized the situation was futile and just walked away. Was he just having a bad day? Maybe. I don’t know if you get to have that luxury in the retail business, the show is supposed to go on, but that’s another topic. He was smiling fine at everyone before me. My guess is he’s ignorant and in the wrong business. The food landscape has changed and anyone who can’t handle food allergies and/or autoimmune reactions should consider a new career because it’s going to get worse still.

Not getting to have a latté wasn’t the end of the world. Wasting 20 minutes wasn’t the end of the world. The only things that bothered me about the incident were:

1) How many people with food issues has this guy made ill?

2) How many people are shy to ask questions because of incidents like this? What’s the long-term true effect?

Advice if you are in a Special Food Club of any kind:

1) DON’T be shy. Your health is your responsibility. You wouldn’t let wait staff bully your 3-year-old child, don’t let them get away with it on you.

2) DON’T assume you can educate everyone, many aren’t ready. Speak to management if you can and if your time allows. Education and awareness takes time. More time than you and I have in this lifetime. Do your best, move on. Don’t let it become a heavy burden.

3) Share your stories. A lot of people are feeling isolated, intimated, and ostracized, on top of whatever else they might be feeling, including physical pain. There’s often a lot going on that makes people feel powerless and discouraged. Stand together. There is strength in numbers. And it’s part of the all-important support system.

Patience. We’ll get there. Stay Safe

p.s. For businesses hiring guys like the barista who rolled his eyes at me, I have one word for you: Lawsuit