Natalie Rodriguez, Contributor
Writer. Filmmaker. Stay Extraordinary.

FEATURE: Seed & Spark: Be Extraordinary

10/11/2017 05:04 pm ET

Repost from HEAL (er) Magazine (10-09-17): FEATURE: Seed & Spark: Be Extraordinary

Today, we are featuring a project that sprouted from one of our writers, Natalie. She is creating a film dedicated to mental health and healing. We are excited to see her journey in making and producing this film: 

The feature film is "The Extraordinary Ordinary," a story about three young adults, their mental health, and road to healing through music, writing, and photography. I wrote it and will be directing as well.

The campaign officially closes on November 3rd, 2017 so there is time: https://www.seedandspark.com/fund/the-extraordinary-ordinary#story 

In addition to partnering with Seed & Spark, we are also working under a second nonprofit group, From the Heart Productions, who are partners with Seed & Spark. Both groups help filmmakers raise funds for their work.

We are looking to raise around $73,000 that will go towards production of the film as well as legal paperwork for our SAG-AFTRA talent/actors. This is going to be an ultra-low budget, SAG-AFTRA film. My co-producer and I are waving our own payment, therefore, we are working for 'free.'

Our goal is to get 30% by (preferably) Monday night so From the Heart Productions is able to help us raise the other 70% through their connections. It is a guarantee.

Any donation helps, including a contribution of $5, or giving the Seed & Spark campaign page a follow by signing up for a free account or syncing your Facebook login. 

The links to our social media accounts and website are:

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/TheExtraOrdFilm/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theextraordfilm/

Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/theextraordfilm

Website: https://theextraordfilm.wixsite.com/extraordinary

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
FEATURE: Seed & Spark: Be Extraordinary

CONVERSATIONS