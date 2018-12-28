Federal Personnel Office Suggests Furloughed Workers Offer To Trade Chores For Rent

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management realizes that federal workers furloughed by the partial government shutdown might be having a difficult time paying their bills. So it came up with some suggestions and aids — including a sample letter in which employees offer to do chores in exchange for rent. Otherwise, “consult with your personal attorney” for legal advice, the office urged, presumably about possible credit problems.

The tone-deaf move was skewered on social media.

The OPM advice was sent Thursday in a tweet that included three “sample letters” employees could send to landlords, mortgage companies and other creditors explaining why they might be having a difficult time paying their bills just now — and offering to stretch out payments over time.

In the letter intended for landlords, workers offer to trade handyman chores — including “painting and carpentry work” — in exchange for some of the rent owed.

“I would like to discuss with you the possibility of trading my services to perform maintenance (e.g. painting, carpentry work) in exchange for partial rent payments,” stated the sample letter sent by OPM.

A portion of a sample letter from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management that workers can send to their landlords if they can't pay rent during the partial government shutdown.

After that advice was bashed on social media, the landlord letter vanished from the OPM’s three sample letters initially attached to its tweet and downloaded by Mother Jones magazine.

Feds, here are sample letters you may use as a guide when working with your creditors during this furlough. If you need legal advice please consult with your personal attorney. https://t.co/t6h6OzALsS — OPM (@USOPM) December 27, 2018

That, however, did not stop the scorn that was heaped on the OPM for suggesting workers who can’t pay their rent could somehow afford a “personal attorney.”

One Twitter comment encouraged Congress and President Donald Trump to do their job so about 800,000 federal workers could do theirs — and get paid. Congress will continue to be paid throughout the shutdown.

Trump has refused to sign a temporary spending measure until it includes billions of dollars for his border wall.

For the uninitiated, it may help to know that “consult with your personal attorney” is Washington-speak for “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal” and “sample letter” is what they used to call a Trump University diploma — oh, and the Trump-appointed Director of OPM lasted 7 months. https://t.co/0OSzRLRQTe — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 28, 2018

For those who think no federal workers live paycheck-to-paycheck, the US Office of Personnel Management has sent furloughed federal workers sample letters to use with their creditors and landlords when they can’t make payments because they are not getting paid. This is sobering. https://t.co/VuJMN4ezCi — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) December 28, 2018

Sadly these are just average folks and unlike our president there are real consequences for them when they can't meet their financial obligations. — Pat (@castlecraver) December 27, 2018

Will the banks take odd jobs in the place of mortgage, car and credit card payments? — Autumn Yatabe (@SciRocker) December 28, 2018

Way to go Republicans. That’s leadership. First family is on vacay. @stevenmnuchin1 is living it up in Mexico and regular Americans are about to get saddled w/late fees cuz you can’t do your job. A+ work 🤦🏻‍♀️ — natalie (@ER_nat) December 28, 2018

“consult with your personal attorney”... how many federal workers have personal attorneys on retainer?? good grief — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) December 28, 2018

Because if you can’t buy food or pay your bills we want you to incur legal bills too — Ann Marie Burandt (@annmariespetaup) December 27, 2018

you know most people don't have a "personal attorney", right?



that's 2018 speak for "let them eat cake" — Kiki Martin (@Kiki_Martini27) December 27, 2018

You guys don’t know much about who works for you. — Alexander Chee (@alexanderchee) December 28, 2018

If you are too busy to contact your personal attorney, get your butler to contact them. — Dan (@TheDantagonist) December 28, 2018

And how are they supposed to pay their personal attorney? By filing and answering the phones? — Granny who tweets (@Grannywhotweets) December 28, 2018