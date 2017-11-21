Federal Nutrition Assistance Program Participation May Save Money On Health Care Expenditures

By Susan Blumenthal, M.D. and Rachel Greene, B.A.

Thanksgiving is a festive time with family, friends and food, yet in 2016, 41.2 million Americans were food insecure, and more than 6.5 million children lived in low-income households without reliable access to adequate nutrition.

Food insecurity can also co-occur with obesity. A 12-state study found that 32 percent of food insecure Americans had a greater likelihood of being obese compared to those who were food secure. A longitudinal study of more than 28,000 low-income children in the Massachusetts WIC program found persistent household food insecurity during infancy and early childhood was associated with a 22 percent greater likelihood of obesity compared to children who were food secure. Obesity is a risk factor for many medical conditions including diabetes, coronary heart disease, stroke and some forms of cancer; these illnesses are linked to rising health expenditures in America.

SNAP’s Relationship to Health Care Costs

Conclusion

In 2007, prior to the Great Recession that occurred in the United States, the rate of food insecurity was 11.1 percent of the population. A decade later, 1 out of 7 (12.3 percent) Americans are now food insecure, a rate that is higher than before the recession. Studies have found that food insecurity is linked to higher health care expenditures in the United States and that interventions such as participation in SNAP can help to lower these medical costs. While more research is needed on this issue, developing strategies to increase participation in SNAP for eligible individuals, promoting retention in the program, and implementing other interventions to reduce food insecurity could have important health and economic benefits for America now and in the years ahead.

