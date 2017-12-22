Former U.S. Attorneys Warn Trump About 'Severe Repercussions' Of Firing Robert Mueller

Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in May while he was leading an investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia. The president later admitted he was thinking about the Russia investigation when he decided to dismiss Comey.

Trump’s lawyers looked into Mueller’s potential conflicts of interests and explored the president’s power to grant pardons — to aides, family and himself — as a means of undermining the Justice Department’s investigation, The Washington Post reported in July. Trump also reportedly asked his advisers about the limits of his constitutional powers.

Rumors swirled last week about whether Mueller’s time as special counsel may be limited. His office obtained tens of thousands of transition emails, and a lawyer representing Trump’s transition team accused him of doing so illegally. But a spokesman for Mueller denied any wrongdoing, saying the team had “secured either the account owner’s consent or appropriate criminal process.”

John Roberts, Fox News’ chief White House correspondent, reported Friday that sources told him Trump’s attorneys have “a very good relationship with Mueller’s office” and that the special prosecutor is not in danger of losing his job.