Feld Entertainment is Bringing Sesame Street to Your Neighborhood

Their voices and songs are the soundtrack to your child’s life. They were also the soundtrack to your life when you were that age. And now, you’ll both have the chance to meet and party with them.

“Between singing, dancing and playing games guided by the live hosts and characters, the hope is that families won’t just be sitting passively but engaging with our production,” says Nicole Feld, Executive Vice President of Feld Entertainment.

Feld had recently shut down operations of the famous Ringling Bros. Circus, having its final performances in May of this year. With Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!, their goal is to tap a similar vein with families.

“I think it’s a chance for parents to interact with their kids and pass down everything they love about Sesame Street and live theater to the next generation in a fun and unique way,” says Feld.

The real jewel here appears to be the pre-show experience (tickets for this are only available at select shows). This is where the event becomes truly immersive and communal, as children meet various classic Sesame Street characters, as well as create decorations that will be displayed during the live show. Additionally, the experience includes a tour of the set – Abby Cadabby’s garden, Hooper’s Store, Oscar’s trash can – as close as you can get to actually being on the famous street itself.

If you’re anything like me, you often find yourself scoffing at the mindless, low-value programming our children have access to today. Yet, Sesame Street remains the gold standard for educational, interactive fun that bridges the gap between learning and entertainment.

As someone who was thoroughly impressed with Feld Entertainment’s Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes, I’m willing to bet that Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! reaches that same level of immersive live performance, and will offer an experience that’s out of this world – Elmo’s World, that is.