Felicia Meadows: Dream to Reality

“Choose a job you love and you will never have to work a day in your life” ~ Confucius, Chinese teacher, editor, politician and philosopher ~

Felicia Meadows started working in the field of education in 1996 after having worked for the federal government for several years. She currently works full- time as a professional school counselor but she has worked at every level of School from elementary to high school. She spent the last 16 years at the middle school level. While some people cringe at that age group, Felicia stated “I absolutely LOVE it; Middle School is the perfect age to ‘catch’ those young people that could easily fall through the cracks once they get to high school, truth be told I just love teenagers.” While she has had an entrepreneurial spirit since she was a teenager, for her, seeing a necessity for additional support for young people is what prompted her to start her current endeavor. In 2013; Felicia started ‘Tomorrow’s Future Coaching and Consulting,’ which she recently changed to ‘Tomorrow’s Future College and Career Readiness Services;’ because as a school counselor it is impossible to reach every child. The ideal counselor to student ratio is 1:250. Unfortunately many school counselors have caseloads of 500+ students. Therefore, it is impossible for school counselors to provide one-on-one academic, personal, social, emotional, and career support, which is what young people need. As the Founder and CEO of Tomorrow’s Future, Felicia Meadows serves as a teen development facilitator and has given herself the moniker ‘The Teen Dream Navigator.’

Felicia Meadows earned both her Bachelor of Science Psychology Degree and Master of Education Degree in Guidance, and Counseling from Bowie State University. “My greatest passion is helping young people discover their passion and purpose so that they can create the life of their dreams.” Felicia said. In 2011, after wanting to provide coaching services to young people, she studied at the Institute for Life Coach Training to become a Life Coach. She also took coursework in ‘Urban Education’ from ‘Johns Hopkins University’ to enhance her skills working with the ever changing diverse population. Her background and experience has allowed her to enjoy lending her expertise at conferences, summits, workshops and symposiums on topics ranging from College, and Careers to turning your Dreams into Reality.

We Spotlight Felicia Meadows for her Book ‘21 Tips for Teens’ as well as her workshop ‘Dream to Reality Workshop and Dream Board Party’ as well as her ‘March for College Cruise’ as Panelist and workshop presenter. Felicia’s Book ‘21 Tips for Teens’ was published August 2017 and is now available; it is a workbook that is designed to help young people with their social, personal, emotional, career and academic goals as they move into adulthood.

In October she will be hosting “Dreams to Reality and Dream Board” workshop for young ladies in grades 7-9 in the DC, Maryland, and Virginia area.

The two hour interactive workshops help them identify their passion and purpose and create ‘dream’ board to showcase their discovery. I will be a symposium panelist and workshop facilitator for the March for College Cruise. The cruise is November 25, through December 2, 2017 and leaves from Miami then stops in several ports and includes a college fair in St. Thomas.

Felicia said she was gifted at a very early age with knowing her passion and purpose; however, she didn’t have anyone to help direct and guide her. One reason she became a school counselor was because of her ‘guidance’ counselor in high school was awful and another reason was because she always loved children and grew up surrounded by educators. Felicia said, “I have been ‘analyzing’ people and their behavior for as long as I can remember; and I fell in love with Psychology in high school after taking the class; I figured the best way to combine the two would to become a school counselor.” Shortly after high school she began working for the federal government as a secretary while going to college. Like many college students she changed her major several times. Felicia started with her first love; Psychology and then switched to

Communications; she was in the music industry at the time and then changed it back to Psychology. Felicia shared a story with us; “One day I was leaving to go to school my next door neighbor’s Dad asked me what I was majoring in; when I told him that I was majoring in Psychology his response was (You’ll never make any money in that, you need to major in computers.) Being young and impressionable with no guidance I listened to an adult who had no idea about my interests and switched my major to Computer Information Systems. I thought that a diploma in Computer Information Systems would get my foot in the door for a career in Information Technology.” “I completed my diploma but instead of Information Technology jobs I was offered more secretarial positions with no room for advancement; although I was happy to be gainfully employed, I was miserable. By this time I was a single parent of a toddler and I realized that my work life was affecting my home life.

So what did I do? I quit my job, went back to school full time to finish my undergraduate degree in Psychology and went on to complete my Master’s degree in School Counseling.” “I realize that most people don’t have the option that I did because of our adult obligations. However I encourage everyone to find something that they love and do it, even if it’s on a part-time basis.” Felicia’s own personal experience has led her to empower young people, to discover their passion and purpose at an early age so that they won’t become adults still trying to discover who they are. You can connect with Felicia Meadows At:

Phone (301) 678-3785

Also At: Fb - Felicia Meadows (Step Up Your Life)Fb group - Parents of Tomorrow’s Future

Twitter - @feliciagmeadows

Instagram - felicia.stepupyourlife