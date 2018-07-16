Felicity Jones Is Ruth Bader Ginsburg In New Trailer For 'On The Basis Of Sex'

Felicity Jones makes a damn good Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Jones plays the iconic Supreme Court justice in the upcoming film based on RBG’s life, “On the Basis of Sex.” A new trailer for the film follows a young Ginsburg as she starts law school at Harvard, where she was only one of nine other female students in her class.

“Protests are important, but changing the culture means nothing if the law doesn’t change,” Ginsburg says to political activist and fellow lawyer Dorothy Kenyon (Kathy Bates) in the trailer.

Ginsburg may make a cameo in the film, according to earlier reports.

The film was directed by Mimi Leder and written by Daniel Stiepleman. Jones stars alongside Armie Hammer, who plays Ginsburg’s husband, Martin Ginsburg, and Justin Theroux, who plays Mel Wulf, the legal director of the ACLU.

“The word ‘woman’ does not appear even once in the U.S. Constitution,” a judge tells Ginsburg at one point in the trailer, to which she responds, “Nor does the word ‘freedom,’ your honor.”

“On the Basis of Sex” hits theaters Dec. 25, 2018.